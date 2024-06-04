Operation Blessing Turns Over ‘Community of Hope’ Common Areas to Tacloban LGU

CBN Asia and Operation Blessing President Peter Kairuz and Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez graced the turnover ceremony of Community of Hope common areas to Tacloban LGU. Community of Hope is the organization’s housing project for Typhoon Yolanda survivors.

More than a decade after Typhoon Yolanda, survivors continue to build back better as Operation Blessing Foundation Philippines, CBN Asia’s humanitarian arm, officially handed over the Community of Hope (COH) housing project’s common areas to the local government unit during a turnover ceremony held at Tacloban City Hall, on May 31.

CBN Asia and Operation Blessing President Peter Kairuz, along with Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez, graced the turnover ceremony, which featured their signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and Deed of Donation for Lot No. 4109—a parcel of land and a building within the COH resettlement area in Palanog.

“We warmly welcomed the visit of Operation Blessing President Mr. Peter Kairuz, along with other officials, for the ceremonial signing. Their ‘Community of Hope’ project symbolizes their continued support and collaboration with our local government to provide additional assistance to Taclobanons,” Romualdez said.

Aside from building 100 resilient homes, Operation Blessing has helped most families become self-sustainable by providing livelihood assistance. The organization has also offered free healthcare during various medical missions and partnered with Divine Word Hospital for health checkups. Moreover, deserving students have received scholarships through the Back-to-School program.

The latest turnover marks a significant milestone in Operation Blessing’s exit strategy, ensuring that Community of Hope and its residents will continue to thrive under local governance. Nonetheless, Operation Blessing’s support for Tacloban continues, ready to provide assistance whenever needed.

There is much more to be done and many more lives to be changed. Be part of Operation Blessing’s humanitarian efforts in Tacloban and across the nation by visiting operationblessing.ph or contacting 09399215543 or 09189067754.