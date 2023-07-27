“Operational Plan: Nisir’s Summit” advances towards the final showdown in Nexon’s Blue Archive

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Players can band together with the students of Kivotos to face against an impending danger

A new Trinity General School Student, Mika, joins the battle

A Free 100-Recruitment event starts Tuesday, Aug. 1

SEOUL – July 26, 2023 – Popular mobile RPG Blue Archive pits players against an otherworldly threat alongside new student Mika as Kivotos descends into chaos in the Main Story Part 1 Final Episode Chapter 2, “Operational Plan: Nisir’s Summit.”

From NEXON Korea Corp., Blue Archive has players step into the shoes of Sensei, an advisor for the Federal Investigation Club, Schale, shortly after the disastrous disappearance of the General Student Council president. As anarchy takes over, it’s up to Sensei to mobilize the eccentric students of the academy city of Kivotos and take matters into their own hands. Armed with military tact, players will resolve the endless incidents that occur in Kivotos while forging strong bonds with charismatic allies, brimming with unique personalities.

In the latest chapter of Sensei’s story, available until Tuesday, Aug. 8, trouble in Kivotos has come to a head in the Main Story Part 1 Final Episode Chapter 1, “Operation Recapture Schale,” setting the stage for the action-packed Chapter 2, “Operational Plan: Nisir’s Summit.” As events descend into pure chaos, players are thrown into an intense battle where they must command a squad of students in combat against six raid bosses, including Perorodzilla (Chroma) and Binah (Chroma). Various rewards await the victorious defenders of Kivotos, including Pyroxenes, Recruitment Tickets and Elephs.

“Operational Plan: Nisir’s Summit,” prepares Kivotos for battle, with features including:

New Student, Mika – A highly anticipated new student, available through Fest Recruitment, is making her grand debut amidst the high stakes and comes with her own unique abilities. A formidable Striker from Trinity General School, Mika uses her EX skill to deal massive damage proportional to her ATK, and depending on her enemy’s health, it can pack an even more powerful punch.

A highly anticipated new student, available through Fest Recruitment, is making her grand debut amidst the high stakes and comes with her own unique abilities. A formidable Striker from Trinity General School, Mika uses her EX skill to deal massive damage proportional to her ATK, and depending on her enemy’s health, it can pack an even more powerful punch. Quality-of-Life Improvements – In addition to the new student, Nexon raised the account level cap to 85. A new difficulty level for Commissions, as well as 37 pieces of Abydos Classroom themed furniture for players to decorate their Cafes have also been added.

In addition to the new student, Nexon raised the account level cap to 85. A new difficulty level for Commissions, as well as 37 pieces of Abydos Classroom themed furniture for players to decorate their Cafes have also been added. Update Celebrations – Players who log in to the game between Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 11 at 1:59 a.m. (UTC) will be able to claim and use 10 Free Recruitments each day. In addition, players who log in to Blue Archive every day until Tuesday, Aug. 22 will be able to snag some fantastic goodies, such as 10-Recruitment Ticket x1 and Superior Fusion Keystone x10.

Adding to the excitement that comes with the end of Blue Archive’s Main Story, Nexon revealed a plethora of fan events planned through Sept. 5. in a Final Episode Special Live Stream.

For more information about Blue Archive’s Main Story update, “Operational Plan: Nisir’s Summit,” players can visit the official Blue Archive communities.

