‘Oplan Libreng Sakay’ implemented in Manila amid transport strike

Mayor Honey Lacuna directs MDRRMO chief Arnel Angeles (to her right) to supervise the city government's 'Oplan Libreng Sakay' during the three-day strike of transport groups. With them in the meeting were MTPB chief Dennis Viaje (seated, left) and (standing, from right) the mayor's chief of staff Joshue Santiago, MTPB deputy for operations Wilson Chan and Kenneth Amurao, adviser of the department of public services. (JERRY S. TAN)

THE Manila city government provided free transportation for commuters affected by the transport strike.

Mayor Honey Lacuna said Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) head Arnel Angeles had been put on top of the ‘Oplan Libreng Sakay’ mounted by the city to aid commuters who may be left stranded.

The mayor personally convened a meeting attended by the composite team that includd Dennis Viaje and Wilson Chan, chief and deputy chief for operations of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB), department of public services adviser Kenneth Amurao and the mayor’s chief of staff Joshue Santiago, among others.

Lacuna also announced that the situation in Manila had been generally peaceful since the strike began.

In a report to the mayor, Angeles said that during the first day of the strike on Monday, the city government deployed vehicles to ferry commuters but none were stranded.

On Tuesday, another deployment was made beginning at 7 a.m.

Angeles said the city government dispatched Transporter 1 and Transporter 2.

This, according to the mayor, was augmented by the deployment of eight other vehicles with large capacities, by the Manila Police District as directed by its Director, Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay.

The number of commuters catered remains indefinite as of this writing, as the free rides continue to be given.

Angeles said the free rides covered the Paco Rotonda-Nagtahan routes and vice versa, which are the only routes affected by the strike.

The ‘Oplan Libreng Sakay‘ will continue to be implemented on Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on orders of Lacuna.