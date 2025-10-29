‘Oplan Undas 2025’ put in place for safe and seamless passenger flow at NAIA terminals – NNIC

471 SHARES Share Tweet

SO as to ensure the safety, comfort and efficient movement of travelers during the long weekend and All Saints’ Day, the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) has activated Oplan Undas 2025 across all terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“Undas is one of the busiest travel periods for the airport, and we are fully prepared to manage the expected surge. We have deployed additional personnel, strengthened coordination with partner agencies, and activated passenger assistance counters to make travel smoother and safer for everyone,” said NNIC President Ramon S. Ang, noting that this year’s Undas operation, running from October 25 to November 3, 2025, is expected to handle around 1.35 million passengers, up from 1.3 million during the same period last year.

Ang assured that the NNIC is working closely with partners in government including the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Department of Transportation (DOTr), Office for Transportation Security (OTS), Philippine National Police–Aviation Security Group (PNP-ASG), Bureau of Immigration, and Bureau of Customs for adequate manpower and resources across all terminals.

“To improve safety, PNP Special Operations Unit (SOU) teams and K-9 units are deployed throughout NAIA for monitoring and proactive security patrols. Oplan Assistance Counters have also been set up at key passenger areas to assist travelers with directions, inquiries, and lost-and-found concerns, among others,” he said.

Now in its second Undas under private management, NNIC general manager Lito Alvarez said NAIA continues to benefit from major modernization efforts that are raising both efficiency and comfort for passengers.

According to Alvarez, since NNIC took over in September 2024, on-time performance (OTP) has reached a record 92.29%, the highest single-day rate so far. The airport has handled 51.7 million passengers in its first year of operations, a 4% increase over the same period last year.

Too, Alvarez said that the NNIC has also remitted P57 billion to the government, including an upfront payment of P30 billion, under an 82.16% revenue share — the highest among all public-private partnerships in the Philippines and to date, P3.25 billion has been invested in upgrades as part of a P72-billion, five-year capital expenditure program.

“Passengers are now experiencing the results of these improvements with more stable power and air-conditioning systems, flood-free access roads following extensive waterway cleanups, and stronger Wi-Fi. Moving around the airport has also become easier with a centralized TNVS hub, an automated parking system, wider curbsides, and smoother terminal access. Meanwhile, new food halls and restaurants — nine of 22 already open at Terminal 3 — are creating jobs and business opportunities, with similar developments underway at Terminals 1 and 2,” he added.

“Other key initiatives include the installation of 95% of 586 new Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) for real-time updates under NAIA’s new quiet terminal concept, which minimizes background noise and relies on digital displays for flight information; the deployment of 517 biometric-enabled passenger processing units across terminals for faster check-in, boarding, and security screening; and the ongoing installation of 78 Immigration e-gates and 113 verification desks, with Phase 1 targeted for completion by December 2025. NNIC has also opened the 6,000-sqm Mezzanine Food Hall and new passenger lounges, offering travelers more dining choices and comfortable spaces to relax before their flights,” Alvarez added.

The NNIC meanwhile, advises travelers to arrive early — three hours before international flights and two hours for domestic — and to allow extra time for security screening. Passengers are also reminded to pack smart, keep valuables safe, and avoid bringing prohibited items.