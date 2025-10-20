OsTon Chief Perez announces ISO certification, assures highest excellence level service for Tondo residents

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Ospital ng Tondo (OsTon) Director Dr. Edwin C. Perez announced that the OsTon has successfully maintained its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification during a recent surveillance audit, an achiievement which he said affirms the hospital’s commitment to quality service and continuous improvement in all areas of service that it provides for the residents in the second district of Tondo.

With the help of all the hospital doctors, nurses, staff and employees, Perez said the ISO certification will serve as an inspiration for them to continue serving with utmost dedication in providing the best quality service for those who come for medical help.

“The ISO accreditation is not just an ordinary form of award for our hospital but is also a constant reminder of our responsibility to continue serving the communities of Tondo with the highest level of excellence possible,” he said.

Perez added: “Ang ISO certification ay isang hakbang patungo sa mas magandang bukas para sa ating mga pasyente, mga empleyado, at ang buong komunidad. Patuloy naming isusulong ang mga inisyatiba upang matiyak ang pinakamahusay na kalidad ng pangangalaga para sa bawat pasyente na tumutungo sa ating ospital.”

An assurance was also given by Perez that under his leadership, the OsTon will continue offering free health care services marked by genuine concern for the residents of Tondo.

OsTon is one of the six hospitals being run by the city government of Manila, each of which serves the city’s six districts.

In healthcare, an ISO certification means that the hospital has met the international standards for quality management and patient safety.

ISO- certified hospitals must meet strict quality standards, which leads to improved patient care and among the benefits of having ISO certification is improved quality of health care.