OTS officer arrested at NAIA for taking cellphone from charging station

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A security screening officer of the Office of Transportation Security (OTS) was arrested for theft at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Monday.

It was learned from OTS spokesperson Kim Marwuez that a joint operations conducted by the Manila International Airport Authority Airport Police Department (MIAA APD), Office for Transportation Security (OTS) and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP), led to the arrest of Security Screening Officer Rudolf Aquinde on June 26, 2023.

He was nabbed for taking a mobile phone at the charging station owned by a wheelchair attendant working at the airport. Aquinde was assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 at the time of the incident.

Upon review of the CCTV video footage, Aquinde was seen standing near the charging station at the arrival area taking a mobile phone, which he secretly placed inside his safety vest. The APD immediately went down to the Baggage Make-up Area and identified Aquinde who was then wearing the same vest and eyeglasses. The latter was invited for inquiry, and during this time, Aquinde took out from his pocket the said missing mobile phone, and he was subsequently arrested.

OTS Administrator Undersecretary Ma.O Aplasca was displeased with another blow that undermined the management’s effort to cleanse its rank.

“Ano ba tong naiisip nyo at ba’t ginagawa niyo pa ‘yan? Ang dami na nating gamit na isinauli. Di ka ba naaawa? Wala na akong masabi e. Lahat nalang ng pagpapa-alala [ginawa na natin].” a disgusted Usec. Aplasca said.

Aquinde is now in the custody of the APD for further investigation and later for inquest proceedings at the Pasay’s Prosecutions Office.