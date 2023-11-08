OTS responds to human trafficking victims’ request for help

249 SHARES Share Tweet

“Can you help us? We were fooled.”

Owing to this message, Security Screening Officers (SSOs) under the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) headed by Administrator Jose Briones, Jr. were able to save human trafficking victims at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2.

Briones lauded the OTS officers concerned for going beyond their duty when they responded to a distress call from three departing passengers who ran to the security screening checkpoint to seek help believing they were victims of human trafficking.

In his report to Briones, OTS shift-in-charge Jomar Fugaban stated that one of the said passengers typed in his phone the words, “Can you help us? We were fooled”.

This was shown to checkpoint supervisor Febe Valenzuela and SSO Regie Narag.

Narag, in turn, called the attention of the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group and the Manila International Airport Authority’s Airport Police who immediately responded to prevent the boarding of 31 Vietnamese and three Chinese nationals who were suspected victims of human trafficking. The victims were passengers of Philippine Airlines Flight Number 2827 then bound for Cebu.

After the initial interview conducted by the PNP, the victims were turned over to the custody of the NAIA Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking.