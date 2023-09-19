OTSs under fire again after passenger loses $300 at NAIA Terminal 1

332 SHARES Share Tweet

AS a video of two US-TSA screening officers taking things from bags in trays lined up at the x-ray machine went viral over the weekend, another incident of theft has taken place at the NAIA Terminal 1, again allegedly involving the Office for Transportation Security (OTS).

A press release from the OTS that came out only yesterday confirmed the incident which began circulating in media group chats as early as last week.

Notably, the press release also was issued after a member of the Airport Press Club (APC) confirmed with the OTS public information office if such information is true. The said release did not contain vital details of the incident referring to when, where and how the alleged theft happened.

Sketchy information revealed that the incident took place at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 as early as last September 8, 2023.

A departing passenger who is a foreigner was said to have complained of having lost $US300 in cash and was already making a scene.

The alleged theft was reportedly committed by one of the OTS screening officers at that time, a female, while the passenger was passing through the final security check.

About six months ago, or on Febnruary 22, five personnel of the OTS assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 were suspended after two videos of them taking money from a transiting Thai tourist identified as Kitja Thabthim, went viral on social media. The amount involved was 40,000 yen.

Days later, another screening officer was caught on video stealing a Chinese passenger’s watch at the NAIA.

Passenger Sun Yuhong complained that his watch was missing in his bag after he was screened by Valeriano Ricaplaza Jr., 31.Ricaplaza was later nabbed by members of the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group.