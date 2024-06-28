Outstanding barangay chairs feted by Manila government

Photo shows Outstanding Barangay chair awardee and MCBO chair Jeff Lau holding his award with Mayor Honey Lacuna, his son Jayvee Laurenz and Vice Mayor Yul Servo. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna gave recognition to barangay chairpersons who have contributed significantly to the city and the welfare of the residents kin terms of various aspects of efficient performance and aiding in local governance.

During the “Awarding of Outstanding Barangay Officials” held at the Manila City Hall, Lacuna, who was joined by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, chief of staff Joshue Santiago and Liga ng mga Barangay President, Councilor Lei Lacuna, cited the barangay chairs that: ” “Kayo ang nagsilbing pangunahing opisyal ng pamahalaan na madaling nalalapitan, natatakbuhan, napagtatanungan, at nahihingan ng tulong.”

The mayor’s spokesperson Atty. Princess Abante said a total of 18 barangays received the awards, three from each of the city’s six districts.

Abante said the awardees, led by Manila Chinatown Barangay Organization (MCBO) head and third district barangay chair Jeff Lau, were nominated by their own constituents based on the following criteria: responsiveness and dependabilty; leadership and efficacy; exemplary conduct and ethical behavior; social impact and personal and social advocacy.

With the recent celebration of the “Araw ng Maynila” marking the city of Manila’s 453rd founding anniversary, Lacuna said the local government gave distinction or awards for Manilans who have exerted efforts and contributed significantly to the progress of the city from way back up to the present.

She cited everybody’s help, cooperation and support as the factors that enabled the city to weather all challenges and trials and achieve success and most especially, their love for the city where they belong.

All through the years, Lacuna said the barangays have been a vital partner of the city in terms of effective governance.

The mayor said: “Magpa-hanggang ngayon, kayo pa rin ang sandigan ng ating mga kababayan. Di matatawaran ang ibinibigay ninyong panahon at atensyon para lamang maaksyunan ang bawat isasangguni ng inyong mga kapit-bahay. Kayo ang nagsisilbing katuwang namin sa pamahalaang lungsod sa paghahatid ng kalinga sa ating mga kapwa-Manilenyo.”

“Ang barangay ang inaasahan na magpa-iral ng katarungan, kapayapaan, kaayusan, kalinisan at kalusugan ng buong nasasakupan. Sadyang napakalaki ng puso ninyo sa paglilingkod sa kapwa tao,” she stressed.

The mayor noted that the services being put into action by the city of Manila‘s 896 barangay chairs is very akin to what Mother Teresa had espoused, that “love cannot remain by itself — it has no meaning.

“Ibig kong batiin ang lahat ng pararangalan ngayong umaga bilang mga natatanging opisyal ng barangay sa Maynila. Lahat sana ng magaganda ninyong nagawa sa paghahatid ng serbisyo sa inyong mga kabarangay ay magsilbing inspirasyon sa iba pang mga naglilingkod sa barangayan. Maraming maraming salamat sa inyong tulong, suporta at kooperasyon,” the mayor said in ending.