Outstanding Manilans feted by Manila; Ramon Ang of San Mig Corp. gets highest award

MAYOR Honey Lacuna feted ‘Outstanding Manilans’ who have excelled and made significant contribution to the city of Manila through their chosen fields of endeavor.

The awarding ceremony dubbed, ‘Gawad Manileño 2024’ was held at the Metropolitan Theater on June 17, 2024 and attended by city officials and City Councilors as well as members of Congress, among others.

Business tycoon Ramon S. Ang, president and CEO of San Miguel Corporation, also known as RSA, received the ‘Gawad Gat Andres Bonifacio,’ the highest distinction being given each year as highlight of the ‘Araw ng Maynila’ celebration on the occasion of the city’s 453rd founding anniversary on June 24.

Lacuna was joined on stage by Vice Mayor Yul Servo and her Chief of Staff Joshue Santiago as she bestowed the special award to Ang, whom the mayor lauded for his great contribution to the progress not only of Manila but the entire country as well.

“Ipinagkakaloob natin ang Gawad Gat Andres Bonifacio na siyang pinaka-mataas na parangal para sa isang Manilenyo na higit na nakapag-ambag ng sarili, di lamang para sa Maynila kundi para sa buong bansa,” Lacuna said of Ang.

She added: …”ang Gawad Manilenyo… nagtatampok sa mga mabuting huwaran nating mga Manilenyo. Sana ay masundan at matularan natin ang kanilang mga pagsisikap, pagpupunyagi at tagumpay para sa sarili, sa pamilya, sa pamayanan at sa bayan.”

Lacuna and Servo were also alternately joined on stage by department of tourism, culture and the arts (DTCAM) head Charlie Dungo, Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold Pangan, Manila Police District Director Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay, City Treasurer Jasmin Talegon, Councilor and LIga ng mga Barangay President Lei Lacuna, Manila Sports Council chief Roel de Guzman and public employment service office chief Fernan Bermejo in giving awards of recognition to individuals who excelled in various fields.

The city’s top taxpayers were also feted for aiding the local government of Manila by religiously paying their dues which in turn, are used to fund the city’s social projects among others while companies were lauded for creating employment for the residents of Manila.

“Binibigyang halaga natin at pinararangalan ang iba’t-ibang indibidwal at mga samahan na nagpamalas ng galing at husay sa kanilang larangan at nagsilbing mabuting halimbawa at inspirasyon sa ating mga kababayan. Sila ang mga itinuturing nating mga Modelong Manilenyo,” Lacuna said of this year’s awardees.

Manila public information office head and the mayor’s spokesperson Atty. Princess Abante joined Lacuna and Servo in awarding Emilio C. Yap III, president and vice chairman of the Manila Bulletin, as Outstanding Manilan for Mass Media.

Ang, for his part, thanked Lacuna and the officialdom of Manila for the award, saying he is honored to receive it from ‘the city that raised me.’

“Growing up in Tondo taught me so much about life, about sticking together and helping one another. Those lessons have stayed with me, and they drive everything we do at San Miguel to make life better for many Filipinos’, Ang said.

This, he said, is why he initiated the putting up of Better World community centers in Tondo and Smokey Mountain where ‘more than just providing meals and education, these centers equip families with the tools they need to uplift themselves and strengthen their communities.’

“It’s our way of saying thank you to Tondo, and to this great city. This award means a lot to me because it recognizes not only what I’ve done, but the values Manila instilled in me,” said Ang.

“I want to share this with every single person at San Miguel who is dedicated to helping build a brighter future for the Philippines. This is for you. Let’s keep working together, supporting each other, so that every child and family in Manila, and all across the country, can thrive. The possibilities are endless when we join hands,” he added.