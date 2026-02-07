Over ₱36-M worth of forfeited agarwood shipments turned over by BOC-NAIA to DENR

The confiscated agarwood and the BOC-NAIA personnel who effected the operation. (JERRY S. TAN)

FORFEITED agarwood shipments worth over ₱36 million have been turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on January 28, 2026 by the Bureau of Customs – Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC–NAIA).

District Collector Atty. Yasmin O. Mapa said the operation was in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to strengthen environmental protection and curb the illegal trade of wildlife and forest products.

A total of 18 shipments of forfeited agarwood were turned over to the DENR and the confiscated agarwood had a combined weight of 49.15 kilograms and an estimated value of ₱36,862,500.

Meanwhile, BOC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno emphasized the importance of cooperation among government agencies, stating that, “the protection of our natural resources requires strong coordination and shared responsibility. This reflects the Bureau’s active role in supporting environmental protection efforts.”

For her part, Atty. Mapa assured that “the BOC-NAIA remains steadfast in enforcing customs laws and working closely with partner agencies to prevent the illegal entry and distribution of prohibited forest products.”

The BOC continues to strengthen border enforcement and inter-agency partnerships in support of the administration’s environmental protection and national conservation initiatives, Mapa added.

The forfeiture was made pursuant to violations of Republic Act No. 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act), Presidential Decree No. 705 (Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines), and Republic Act No. 9147 (Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act).