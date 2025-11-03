Over 2.1 million food packs prepositioned in DSWD warehouses ahead of Typhoon Tino

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Even before Typhoon Tino entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has prepositioned more than 2.1 million family food packs (FFPs) in key areas across the country as part of the DSWD’s Buong Bansa Handa (BBH) program.

Through the BBH program, the DSWD ensures that adequate volume of food and non-food items (FNFIs) are prepositioned in regional, provincial, and municipal warehouses, especially in areas expected to be hit by Typhoon Tino.

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said the Department, through its Field Offices, has began preparations as early as last week with more than 2.1 million family food packs prepositioned in various locations across the country.

“Since last week, we have been monitoring this weather phenomenon and are regularly coordinating with PAGASA to understand the forecast track of Typhoon Tino,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also DSWD spokesperson, said.

Currently, there are over 128,000 family food packs ready for distribution in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas); about 89,000 food packs in Region 6 (Western Visayas); and more than 81,000 food packs in the CARAGA region.

“That’s the value of prepositioning. Anytime, handa tayo kasi sabi nga ng Pangulong Marcos Jr. dapat tiyakin natin yung kapanatagan ng kalooban ng ating mga kababayan at matiyak na wala pong kababayang Pilipino ang magugutom sa gitna ng kalamidad.” Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out.

The DSWD spokesperson has assured the public that the Department has an efficient replenishment mechanism, especially in the Visayas. The Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Mandaue City in Cebu produces between 18,000 and 20,000 food packs daily.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 has been issued in several areas, prompting residents in coastal and low-lying communities to find safer locations as Typhoon Tino approaches land.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has warned of storm surges exceeding three meters in several parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center (NDRRMOC) has been placed under Red Alert as of 8 a.m. Monday, (November 3) to strengthen coordination and monitoring among government agencies.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao reminded the public to heed government advisories for safety.

“Ang lagi po nating paalala sa ating mga kababayan, makinig po tayo sa abiso ng ating officials para po matiyak yung ating kaligtasan at malayo po tayo sa anumang kapahamakan. Makinig po tayo at makipag coordinate sa kanila, para po sa mga karagdagang impormasyon at paghahanda,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

Despite various emergencies across the country, the DSWD continues to assist all affected families, including those in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA). (KI)