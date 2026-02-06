Over 23,000 cancer patients receive medical aid from DSWD in 2025

305 SHARES Share Tweet

As part of the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure that all vulnerable sectors receive ample government support, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, has served more than 23,000 cancer patients to aid their medication in 2025.

“May kabuuang 23,270 cancer patients ang natulungan at higit naman sa Php200 milyong medical assistance ang naipagkaloob ng DSWD sa pamamagitan ng AICS program noong nakaraang 2025,” Undersecretary Pinky Romualdez of the DSWD’s Operations Group said on a Facebook post on Wednesday (February 4).

The DSWD official said the AICS can be accessed by any Filipino experiencing challenging situations.

“Ang AICS po ay programa na bukas para sa lahat ng Pilipino na nakararanas ng krisis sa buhay. Kahit sino po ay maaaring humingi ng tulong sa aming mga tanggapan. Kayo po ay malugod na i-aassess ng aming mga social workers para sa naangkop na tulong na maaaring ibahagi sa inyo,” Undersecretary Romualdez said.

For FY 2026, the AICS budget significantly increased from Php26.98 billion proposed in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) to Php63.85 billion under the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

“Dahil sa increase sa budget ng AICS, mas marami pa sa mga kababayan natin na may karamdaman o may krisis na kinakaharap ang mabibigyan ng financial assistance ng ating pamahalaan. Inaasahan na mas maraming Pilipino pa ang matutulungan dahil sa karagdagang na budget na ibinigay sa programa,” Undersecretary Romualdez said.

This year, the DSWD is also set to enhance the implementation of the AICS through the digital issuance of guarantee letters (GLs).

“Inaasahan po na ngayong taon, mas mapapadali ang pag-issue ng GLs sa ating mga kliyente dahil hindi na nila kailangan pang magpunta sa ating mga tanggapan. Ito ay alinsunod sa digitalization and streamlining of government processes na isinusulong ng ating Pangulong Marcos Jr.,” Undersecretary Romualdez stressed.

The AICS is one of the DSWD’s social protection programs that provides medical, burial, transportation, food, and financial assistance to poor, vulnerable and marginalized Filipinos experiencing crises or difficult life events. (AKDL)