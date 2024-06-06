Over 2k households in San Jose Del Monte City now self-sufficient after years with 4Ps

More than 2,000 exiting beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) from the City of San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan province participate in the ‘Pugay Tagumpay’ ceremonial exit held by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday (June 4) at the Sports Complex in Barangay Minuyan Proper.

More than 2,000 exiting beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) from the City of San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan province participate in the ‘Pugay Tagumpay’ ceremonial exit held by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday (June 4) at the Sports Complex in Barangay Minuyan Proper.

After achieving a self-sufficiency status, some 2,260 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) have officially graduated from the program through a “Pugay Tagumpay” ceremonial exit held by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday (June 4) at the Sports Complex in Barangay Minuyan Proper in San Jose Del Monte (SJDM) City, Bulacan.

In her message to the graduating beneficiaries, DSWD Asst. Secretary for 4Ps and National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction (NHTS-PR) Marites M. Maristela emphasized the importance of the program and the beneficiaries’ commitment to improving their economic condition and status.

“Tayo po ay nagkasama-sama ngayong umaga para ipagbunyi ang matagumpay na pag-abot ng maunlad na buhay ng ating mga benepisyaryong 4Ps. Bagama’t ang 4Ps ay nagbigay daan para masuportahan ang mga pangangailangan sa edukasyon at kalusugan ng inyong pamilya sa pamamagitan ng cash grants, higit namin pinagpupugay ang partisipasyon ng bawat miyembro ng pamilya sa pag-abot ng maunlad na pamumuhay,” Asst. Sec. Maristela said.

(We are gathered here this morning to celebrate the successful achievement of a prosperous life by our 4Ps beneficiaries. While the 4Ps program has paved the way to support your family’s education and health needs through cash grants, we especially commend the participation of each family member in striving for a better life.)

Asst. Sec. Maristela highlighted in her short speech that the true essence of “Pugay Tagumpay” is the readiness of each 4Ps family to stand on their own feet and the enduring impact of the program on their lives.

“Natuto kayong bumuo ng pangarap at naging masigasig sa pagtupad sa mga “kondisyon” ng program. Dahil dito, natututo rin ang ating mga anak na mangarap upang makatapos ng pag-aaral at makatulong na maiahon sa kahirapan ang inyong mga pamilya na sana ay magwawakas ng kahirapan sa mga susunod na henerasyon,” Asst. Sec. Maristela pointed out.

(You have learned to dream and have been diligent in fulfilling the program’s conditions. Because of this, our children are also learning to dream, to finish their education, and to help lift their families out of poverty, which we hope will end the cycle of poverty for future generations.)

According to the DSWD official, the 4Ps beneficiaries who exited from the program are proud to have children who were able to graduate from various levels of their education composed of 1,307 elementary finishers; 1,054 high school graduates; and 234 college graduates, some of whom had Latin Honors and have passed various licensure and board exams for professionals.

Asst. Sec. Maristela also expressed gratitude to all program partners, stakeholders and the 4Ps staff.

“Hindi matatawaran ang aming pasasalamat sa inyong pagtitiyaga at pagsusumikap na gabayan ang ating mga benepisyaryo. Bigyan natin sila ng isang malakas na palakpakan bilang pagpupugay sa kanilang kasipagan at dedikasyon,” the DSWD official expressed.

(Our gratitude for your perseverance and dedication in guiding our beneficiaries is immeasurable. Let’s give them a strong round of applause in recognition of their hard work and commitment.)

The Pugay Tagumpay ceremony was attended by DSWD Field Office-3 (Central Luzon) Regional Director Venus F. Rebuldela, SJDM City Mayor Arturo B. Robes, and other local officials.

The city government of SJDM has also extended assistance to some 4Ps graduates including college scholarships, livelihood assistance packages, and life insurance plans.

Another batch of more than 2,000 exiting 4Ps beneficiaries from the city have yet to officially participate in a Pugay Tagumpay later this year.