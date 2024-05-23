Over 3K families to benefit from DSWD’s PAMANA projects in Negros Occidental

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive and Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay turns over various community projects to Mayor Melecio Yap Jr of Escalante City in Negros Occidental on Tuesday (May 21).

The projects include solar street lights and road constructions funded by the DSWD’s Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA).

Some 3,240 households in the city of Escalante in Negros Occidental will benefit from the projects under the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) of the Department Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“KALAHI-CIDSS has provided a grant of Php11.4 million while the local government has contributed more than Php200,000 as local counterpart,” DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive and Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay said in his message during the turnover ceremony of the completed PAMANA projects to Escalante City Mayor Melecio Yap Jr on Tuesday (May 21).

The 13 community projects in the 13 barangays of the local government unit (LGU) of Escalante consisted of solar street lights and road constructions worth Php11.6 million.

During the ceremony, the responsibilities over the projects were officially turned over to Escalante City Mayor Yap and to the operations and maintenance group of the 13 recipient barangays.

The KALAHI-CIDSS is a program that uses the Community-Driven Development (CDD) approach to reduce poverty and promote empowerment and community volunteerism.

The PAMANA, as one of the modalities of KALAHI-CIDSS, aims to improve access of conflict-affected barangays to basic social services and responsive, transparent, and accountable local governments.

“Some of the projects that may be supported under the KALAHI-CIDSS-PAMANA modality are access roads, improved water systems, medical supplies, tools and equipment, barangay health stations, and Child Development Centers, among others,” Usec. Tanjusay said in his message.

Launched in 2003, the KALAHI-CIDSS actively involves community members in fostering inclusive local governance by encouraging their participation in identifying and implementing development programs.

These initiatives are specifically tailored to address the unique needs of their communities and enhance their access to essential services.