Over 400 college students receive cash-for-work under Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program

Some 432 college student-beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program received cash-for-work (CFW) on Thursday (September 14) during the 1st simultaneous payouts in their respective local universities and colleges in Metro Manila.

College students studying at the City of Malabon University; Navotas Polytechnic College; Universidad de Manila; and Parañaque City College, who were trained to become Tutors and Youth Development Workers (YDWS), each received Php 4,800 as CFW.

The total amount is equivalent to the eight days of tutoring and conducting Nanay-Tatay module sessions, with a daily rate of Php 610, following the new daily minimum wage set by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Tutors and YDWs are 2nd to 4th-year college students from select state universities and colleges (SUCs) as well as local government-run universities in the NCR.

They were trained to conduct reading sessions for struggling and non-reader elementary learners and Nanay-Tatay module sessions for parents and guardians of grade school beneficiaries.

Arlene Joy Rosauro, one of the tutors under Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program, said conducting reading sessions is fulfilling as she sees the improvement among the elementary students under her tutelage.

“As a learning facilitator po, nakikita ko yung improvement ng mga estudyante, sobrang nakakatuwa kasi nakikita ko po na effective ako as a teacher. Fulfilling po s’ya as a future educator din,” Arlene said.

(As a learning facilitator, I can see the improvement of the students. It delights me because their improvement is proof that I am effective as a teacher. It is fulfilling as a future educator.)

Arlene said: “Nakikita ko po na napakalaking bagay ang Tara, Basa! sa nation-building kasi ngayon po ang pine-face po natin ay sobrang mababa po ng reading comprehension ng mga bata that is why itong step po na ito ay malaking bagay para mas ma-enhance yung comprehension ng mga bata kasi marunong po talaga silang magbasa but the thing is hindi po nila kayang i-comprehend.”

(I see that Tara, Basa contributes to nation-building because there is a concern in the reading comprehension among children. That is why this step contributes to enhancing the comprehension of the children because they really know how to read but the thing is they can’t comprehend.)

Arlene also shared that she will use the CFW for her basic needs, personal necessities, and educational expenses.

“First po thankful po ako [sa Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program] kasi po as a future educator, nagkaroon po ako ng first-hand experience wherein nakikita ko na po kung ano ang mga dapat kong gawin, ano yung mga dapat kong isaalang-alang if ever na maging future educator po ako. Of course, doon po sa financial assistance, sa cash po na naibigay, malaking bagay po sya sa mga gastusin ko lalo na po at third year college na po ako, mas marami po ang bayarin sa school,” Arlene explained.

(First, I’m thankful [to Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program] because as a future educator, I had a first-hand experience where I could see what I should do, what I should consider if ever I become a future educator . Of course, the financial assistance would be of great help with my expenses, especially since I’m in my third year of college.)

Allan Amores, one of the YDWs enrolled at the Navotas Polytechnic College, said he saw huge improvements among parents and guardians of struggling or non-reader elementary learners after conducting Nanay-Tatay sessions for eight days.

“Marami po talaga akong nakitang improvements sa mga parents, including na po doon yung mga parents na willing po talagang mag participate and active na po sa pagbibigay ng gabay at patnubay sa kanilang mga anak,” Allan said.

(I have really seen a lot of improvements among the parents, who are really willing to participate and are active in giving guidance and direction to their children.)

These college student-beneficiaries committed to render service for 20 days to help the struggling or non-reader elementary learners and their parents and guardians.

Parents and guardians of struggling or non-reader elementary learners will also receive cash aid worth Php 235 per day for 20 days by attending Nanay-Tatay module sessions, rendering assistance in preparing the needs of their children for learning and reading sessions, assisting them in their after-reading session assignments, and attending parent effectiveness sessions as well as other related activities.

This is one of the features of the program to strengthen the family and community support systems of elementary learners who are struggling to read or are non-readers.

Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program is the reformatted educational assistance of the DSWD that offers short-term work and learning opportunities for college students belonging to low-income families in exchange for providing tutoring services to struggling learners.