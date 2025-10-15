Over 70 Bulacan families celebrate new beginnings with land titles from SHFC

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Joy and relief filled the City Convention Center in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, as more than 70 families finally received their Transfer Certificates of Title (TCTs) from the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) through its flagship Community Mortgage Program (CMP) in a ceremony held on October 14.

The CMP is a key component of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, implemented by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development under Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.

The event, led by SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa, together with Mayor Florida Robes and Cong. Arthur Robes, marked a new chapter for the beneficiaries who now officially own the land they have long called home.

A total of 72 member-beneficiaries from nine homeowners’ associations—Bagong Buhay Francisco HOAI Phases 1 and 2, Elfa Ville HOAI, Partida Heights HOAI, Rosario Ville HOAI, Policarpio Ville HOAI, Sama-samang Ugnayan Sagiptahanan Sikhay Kabuhayan HOAI, Ginintuang Alay na Lupa at Hanapbuhay sa Maralita, and Solid HOAI—received their titles, officially recognizing them as legitimate landowners.

In his message, President Laxa emphasized that the land titles are more than just legal documents. “These titles represent wealth and a legacy that can be passed on to your children.You are now assured that the land where your home stands is truly yours,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Robes expressed her appreciation for SHFC’s efforts in helping more San Joseños gain access to affordable housing and land ownership. “We are glad that through the CMP, more families are now title holders and have decent homes they can be proud of,” she said.

For many families, the land titles symbolize not only ownership but also dignity, stability, and renewed hope for future generations.

One of the new title holders, 53-year-old Raymond Cortez of Bagong Buhay Francisco HOAI Phase 1, expressed his gratitude for the assistance extended by SHFC. “Nung kasama ako sa awarding, tuwang-tuwa ako dahil wala nang magpapaalis sa amin doon,” he shared, describing his relief after years of renting.

Continuing its mission to go beyond shelter, SHFC pushes forward with its Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP)—a more transformative approach that features a streamlined application and approval process, expanded loan coverage, reduced interest rates, and targeted subsidies.

To date, SHFC has approved 25 ECMP projects that are expected to benefit more than 4,100 families nationwide. The agency aims to approve a total of 34 projects covering over 5,000 families by the end of October.

For more information on SHFC’s various housing programs, visit shfc.gov.ph.