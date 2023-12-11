Over 900 individuals in street situations assisted through DSWD’s Oplan Pag-Abot – DSWD exec

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Some 973 individuals who are living and staying on the streets have been assisted by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) since the launching of its Oplan Pag-Abot last June 2023, DSWD Asst. Secretary for Legislative Affairs Irene B. Dumlao reported on Monday (December 11).

As of December 7, the DSWD was able to reach out to 425 family members and 528 unattached individuals, including children and senior citizens, from different areas in Metro Manila, according to Asst. Sec. Dumlao, who is also the data privacy officer and the agency’s co-spokesperson.

“The DSWD, through our Pag-Abot Team, continues to conduct reach-out operations to encourage families and individuals in street situations to come with the team so they can be kept away from danger and provided with assistance and services from the government,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao pointed out.

Of these individuals, the DSWD official said 189 were given aid through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program while 242 were assisted through the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-Asa Program (BP2).

Some 430 reached-out individuals were referred to their respective local government units (LGUs) for appropriate interventions while some 543 are currently taking temporary shelter in DSWD-run Centers and Residential Care Facilities, according to the DSWD spokesperson.

The agency’s data privacy officer also noted that the DSWD has set up a mega processing center along EDSA corner White Plains Avenue in Quezon City in order to reach out to more families and individuals in street situations during the holiday season.

The special reach-out operation dubbed as ‘Pag-Abot sa Pasko’ is operational every day from 4 am to 11 pm for the whole month of December.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao reminded the public to extend help to families and individuals in street situations in the proper platform and venue, such as the processing centers of the Oplan Pag-Abot.

“We put up this processing center to provide a more organized and safer venue for gift-giving,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

The DSWD is conducting reach-out operations for families and individuals in street situations in Metro Manila in collaboration with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and concerned local government units (LGUs).

Oplan Pag-Abot is among the flagship programs of the DSWD, under the leadership of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, to help and support individuals and families living on the streets by offering them the proper interventions and support.