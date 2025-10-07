Over 9000 Families Benefit from Aboitiz Group Relief in Cebu

Aboitiz Group immediately mobilized its resources and manpower to deliver relief goods and essential supplies to families affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Cebu

Over 9000 families in Cebu have received vital assistance from the Aboitiz Group following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the province last week — a testament to Aboitiz’s strong culture of compassion and collaboration in action.

As of October 7, Aboitiz Group has distributed over P2.7 million worth of assistance, including 93,681 liters of water, 3,815 food packs and 2,115 non-food items to the affected communities.

Over 300 employees from various business units of the Aboitiz Group volunteered to pack relief goods at ACO Banilad and other designated locations. Even if many of them were personally affected by the earthquake, the employees continued to serve with dedication, working in shifts to sort, pack and load supplies onto trucks, and coordinating with local communities to ensure the orderly distribution of aid.

Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz expressed deep appreciation to employees who exemplified service and solidarity during a time of crisis.

“Your actions reflect the best of who we are as OneAboitiz—people who care, who act, and who stand together when it matters most,” he said, thanking the volunteers for their selflessness, resilience, and commitment to the communities.

The volunteers from Aboitiz Group represented various business units, including Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Aboitiz Foundation, AboitizPower, Visayan Electric, UnionBank, CitySavings, AboitizFoods, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP), Aboitiz InfraCapital and its subsidiaries, Unity Digital Infrastructure, AboitizLand, Aboitiz Economic Estates, and Aboitiz Construction.

Aboitiz Group also worked in close collaboration with the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc., Philippine Red Cross Cebu Chapter, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce & Industry – Lapu-Lapu City to ensure that relief reached communities in need swiftly.

On the ground, AboitizLand volunteers distributed aid to over 1,200 families in Sitios Paradise and Tawagan, Purok Baybay, and Tondo, all in Barangay Poblacion, Medellin, while CitySavings provided family packs to support 100 teachers affected by the earthquake in Bogo City, Cebu.

Last week, AboitizPower announced the restoration of one Therma Visayas Inc. generating unit following safety inspections. Since then, both Units 1 and 2 are now online and supplying power to the Visayas grid after completing the required safety and structural inspections.

Unit 2 resumed operations on October 2 at 3:51 AM, while Unit 1 synchronized to the grid on October 4 at 11:00 PM—one day ahead of its projected return-to-service (RTS) schedule. With both units fully operational, the plant is helping stabilize the Visayas grid, ensuring a more reliable power supply for communities and businesses.

Beyond immediate relief, Aboitiz Foundation continues to work closely with government partners to support long-term recovery.

The Foundation emphasized that the true strength of the organization lies in its people—those who choose to serve even when they themselves are in need. It reaffirmed its commitment to helping Cebu rebuild, with compassion that endures and partnerships that empower communities to recover stronger than before.

Through this shared effort, the Aboitiz Group reaffirms its commitment to advancing business and uplifting communities — guided by compassion, strengthened by unity, and inspired by the Filipino spirit of caring for one another.

About Aboitiz Foundation

Aboitiz Foundation, the CSR arm of the Aboitiz Group, is committed to shaping a brighter future for the nation. With 35+ years of empowering communities and driving sustainable development, the Foundation of the Philippines’ first techglomerate is expanding its impact to contribute to nation-building.

Committed to advancing social development, Aboitiz Foundation focuses on three key pillars:

Future Leaders: Ensuring Filipino learners of all ages have access to resources, facilities, and scholarships to prepare them for a rapidly changing world.

Ensuring Filipino learners of all ages have access to resources, facilities, and scholarships to prepare them for a rapidly changing world. Jobs: Empowering Filipinos with digital tools and skills training to thrive in the global digital economy, fostering an entrepreneurship mindset.

Empowering Filipinos with digital tools and skills training to thrive in the global digital economy, fostering an entrepreneurship mindset. Climate Action: Developing and implementing environmental programs to construct climate-resilient communities and foster a more sustainable future through nature-based solutions.

Since 1988, the Foundation has shifted from one-time donations to Aboitiz Foundation’s flagship programs, which empower beneficiaries to reach their full potential. By partnering with strategic partners, the foundation creates projects that are scalable, impactful, and aligned with the company’s expertise, benefiting communities throughout the Philippines.