Home>Specials>Business>Over 9000 Families Benefit from Aboitiz Group Relief in Cebu
Business

Over 9000 Families Benefit from Aboitiz Group Relief in Cebu

Journal Online7
Aboitiz Group Relief in Cebu
Aboitiz Group immediately mobilized its resources and manpower to deliver relief goods and essential supplies to families affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Cebu

Over 9000 families in Cebu have received vital assistance from the Aboitiz Group following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the province last week — a testament to Aboitiz’s strong culture of compassion and collaboration in action.

As of October 7, Aboitiz Group has distributed over P2.7 million worth of assistance, including 93,681 liters of water, 3,815 food packs and 2,115 non-food items to the affected communities.

Over 300 employees from various business units of the Aboitiz Group volunteered to pack relief goods at ACO Banilad and other designated locations. Even if many of them were personally affected by the earthquake, the employees continued to serve with dedication, working in shifts to sort, pack and load supplies onto trucks, and coordinating with local communities to ensure the orderly distribution of aid.

Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz expressed deep appreciation to employees who exemplified service and solidarity during a time of crisis.

“Your actions reflect the best of who we are as OneAboitiz—people who care, who act, and who stand together when it matters most,” he said, thanking the volunteers for their selflessness, resilience, and commitment to the communities.

Aboitiz Group Relief in Cebu
Demonstrating the spirit of bayanihan, employees from various Aboitiz Group business units in Cebu volunteered to pack and distribute relief goods for earthquake victims

The volunteers from Aboitiz Group represented various business units, including Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Aboitiz Foundation, AboitizPower, Visayan Electric, UnionBank, CitySavings, AboitizFoods, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP), Aboitiz InfraCapital and its subsidiaries, Unity Digital Infrastructure, AboitizLand, Aboitiz Economic Estates, and Aboitiz Construction.

Aboitiz Group also worked in close collaboration with the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc., Philippine Red Cross Cebu Chapter, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce & Industry – Lapu-Lapu City to ensure that relief reached communities in need swiftly.

On the ground, AboitizLand volunteers distributed aid to over 1,200 families in Sitios Paradise and Tawagan, Purok Baybay, and Tondo, all in Barangay Poblacion, Medellin, while CitySavings provided family packs to support 100 teachers affected by the earthquake in Bogo City, Cebu.

Last week, AboitizPower announced the restoration of one Therma Visayas Inc. generating unit following safety inspections. Since then, both Units 1 and 2 are now online and supplying power to the Visayas grid after completing the required safety and structural inspections.

Unit 2 resumed operations on October 2 at 3:51 AM, while Unit 1 synchronized to the grid on October 4 at 11:00 PM—one day ahead of its projected return-to-service (RTS) schedule. With both units fully operational, the plant is helping stabilize the Visayas grid, ensuring a more reliable power supply for communities and businesses.

Aboitiz Group Relief in Cebu
Clean drinking water, one of the most urgent needs after the Cebu earthquake, was among the essential supplies delivered by Aboitiz Group to the affected communities.

Beyond immediate relief, Aboitiz Foundation continues to work closely with government partners to support long-term recovery.

The Foundation emphasized that the true strength of the organization lies in its people—those who choose to serve even when they themselves are in need. It reaffirmed its commitment to helping Cebu rebuild, with compassion that endures and partnerships that empower communities to recover stronger than before.

Through this shared effort, the Aboitiz Group reaffirms its commitment to advancing business and uplifting communities — guided by compassion, strengthened by unity, and inspired by the Filipino spirit of caring for one another.

About Aboitiz Foundation

Aboitiz Foundation, the CSR arm of the Aboitiz Group, is committed to shaping a brighter future for the nation. With 35+ years of empowering communities and driving sustainable development, the Foundation of the Philippines’ first techglomerate is expanding its impact to contribute to nation-building.

Committed to advancing social development, Aboitiz Foundation focuses on three key pillars:

  • Future Leaders: Ensuring Filipino learners of all ages have access to resources, facilities, and scholarships to prepare them for a rapidly changing world.
  • Jobs: Empowering Filipinos with digital tools and skills training to thrive in the global digital economy, fostering an entrepreneurship mindset.
  • Climate Action: Developing and implementing environmental programs to construct climate-resilient communities and foster a more sustainable future through nature-based solutions.

Since 1988, the Foundation has shifted from one-time donations to Aboitiz Foundation’s flagship programs, which empower beneficiaries to reach their full potential. By partnering with strategic partners, the foundation creates projects that are scalable, impactful, and aligned with the company’s expertise, benefiting communities throughout the Philippines.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Aboitiz at LCF CSR Expo
ROLE OF THE PRIVATE SECTOR IN ESG INTEGRATION. Aboitiz Group Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar (pictured above) captivated the audience with her insightful presentation on the vital role of the private sector in ESG integration for MSME development at the LCF CSR Expo.
Business

Aboitiz joins ESGfied discussions at the League of Corporate Foundations Corporate Social Responsibility Expo

Journal Online
The Aboitiz Group joined the League of Corporate Foundations (LCF) as the organization held its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
CarbonPH program
Volunteers from Aboitiz Group and partner communities plant bamboo along the Mananga River in Cebu, marking the start of the Aboitiz Foundation’s journey to 10 million trees under its CarbonPH program.
Environment

Aboitiz Starts Journey to 10 Million Trees

Journal Online
In collaboration with local community leaders, volunteers, and business partners, Aboitiz Foundation planted 700 bamboo seedlings along the Mananga River
Aboitiz Land and Batangas State University
Aboitiz Land is committed to empower the education of the Batangas youth through innovation and academic collaboration at Batangas State University. (from left to right) Aboitiz Land Assistant Manager for Corporate Social Responsibility Joseph Rellora, Aboitiz Land Assistant Manager for Talent Retention Ahra Magracia, Batangas State University Dean for College of Engineering Dr. Sicily Tiu, Aboitiz Land Senior Manager for Human Resources Raymond San Diego, Aboitiz Land Vice President for Corporate Services Annette Tayao, Batangas State University Vice President for Development for External Affairs Atty. Noel Alberto Omandap, Batangas State University Vice Chancellor for Development and External Affairs Assoc. Prof. Alex Magboo, and Batangas State University Associate Dean for College of Architecture, Fine Arts and Design Ar. Mark Jannison Magsino.
Business

Aboitiz Land and Batangas State University Forge Pathbreaking Educational Innovation

Journal Online
In a landmark event on December 1, 2023, Aboitiz Land and Batangas State University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
Elsie and Albert
Elsie and Albert during their unveiling at this year’s Aboitiz’s Leaders Conference, introduced by Aboitiz Equity Ventures Transformation Head, Dea Franko-Csuba.
Business

Aboitiz ramps up business applications of AI with its first ‘digital team members’

Journal Online
The concept of artificial intelligence (AI) has become so ubiquitous in our modern society that it is now a serious