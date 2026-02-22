Over P.8-M worth of shabu seized, claimant nabbed in BOC-NAIA operation

The suspect (seated) while being read his rights by BOC-NAIA personnel. (JERRY S. TAN)

MORE than P.8 million worth of shabu was confiscated by the Bureau of Customs – Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) while its claimant was arrested during an operation at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) recently.

In her report, BOC-NAIA District Collector Atty. Yasmin Mapa said that together with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), they were able to successfully interception February 20, 2026 a parcel from the United States containing shabu valued at ₱822,800.

Mapa said the parcel was flagged during a routine inspection due to inconsistencies between the declared contents and its packaging and a subsequent physical examination revealed the illegal substance. A claimant attempting to retrieve the parcel at the CMEC window was arrested following the discovery of the illegal drugs.

The seized items and the apprehended individual were formally turned over to PDEA for proper disposition and further investigation and the case involved constitutes violations of Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as amended) and Republic Act No. 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act).

Mapa reaffirmed the BOC-NAIA’s commitment to profiling, strict inspection and ensuring that all incoming shipments comply with Philippine laws, underscoring the agency’s role in safeguarding public health and national security.

Meanwhile, BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno highlighted the agency’s strict profiling and inspection protocols, stating: “Sa BOC, bahagi ng aming mandato na siguraduhin na walang ilegal na droga ang makakapasok sa bansa. This is our duty and we are always alert to protect the public.”