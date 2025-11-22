Over P1M worth of marijuana seized at Clark Airport

249 SHARES Share Tweet

JOINT operatives from the Clark Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (CRK-IADITG), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Clark (PDEA-CRK), PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Pampanga and General Aviation Police Station (GenAv PS), Aviation Security Unit 3 (AVSEU 3) of the PNP- Aviation Security Group (PNP- AVSEGROUP) seized an inbound parcel containing P1 million worth of suspected illegal drugs at the Cargo Area of Clark Freeport Zone in Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

“Ang PNP Aviation Security Group, kasama ang iba pang otoridad sa mga paliparan, ay patuloy na magmamatyag upang pigilan ang pagpasok ng ilegal na droga at mapanatiling ligtas ang mga mananakay at pasilidad,” assured PNP-AVSEGROUP acting Director, PBGEN. Dionisio Bartolome, Jr.

Bartolome said that the parcel came from a Chinese national from Hong Kong on November 11, 2025 and was consigned to a resident of Biñan, Laguna. It was discovered at 10:45 a.m. of November 19, 2025.

After Bureau of Customs (BOC) – Port of Clark saw the suspicious image on the x-ray machine, it was reported to the Clark Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (CRK-IADITG) and a subsequent examination gave positive indication that the parcel contained illegal drugs.

Bartolome said that based on examination by the Customs Examiner and Customs Officer I of the Bureau of Customs–Port of Clark, it was discovered that the said parcel declared as “key chain” actually contained a black box with two small cartons wrapped in pink transparent bubble wrap. One of the cartons was labeled “have a seat” Labubo stuffed toy but inside were found dried leaves suspected to be marijuana kush weighing 538 grams and worth P807,000.

The said drug testing made by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) results showed that the samples were positive for high-grade marijuana (kush). The remaining illegal drugs were brought to the PDEA Region 3 Laboratory for screening and confirmatory testing.

The examination and initial inventory was witnessed by a Kagawad from Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City, Pampanga and a media representative as part of chain-of-custody procedure.

The parcel was marked and put under the custody of the Bureau of Customs – Port of Clark ang parcel. It will be turned over to the Clark Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (CRK-IADITG) for the filing of charges against the consignee, if evidence so warrants.