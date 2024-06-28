Over P2-M worth of illegal drugs seized in a warehouse in Pasay City

360 SHARES Share Tweet

AT least P2,093,720 worth of illegal drugs were seized by a joint team from the Bureau of Customs and NAIA PDEA-IADITG from outbound parcels found in a warehouse of the DHL located at the NAIA complex in Pasay City.

First to have been intercepted was a parcel declared as ‘documents – general business’ that was sent by a resident of No. 296 Arandia St. Tunasan, Muntinlupa and consigned to one Alagua Amado, Jr. of Arcadia 79 Rome, Italy.

Inside the thick logbook found in the parcel were 20 pieces of plastic sachets containing suspected shabu worth P680,000.

Meanwhile, another outbound parcel was seized by Customs and NAIA-PDEA personnel, sent by a resident of Molino 3 Bacoor, Cavite and which was consigned to one Cui Lin Bo of Koror Palau, Fuji B Restaurant. Its contents were declared as kitchen wall stickers and also had about 207.9 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P1,413,720.

Customs authorities have turned over the confiscated drugs to the NAIA PDEA-IADITG for proper documentation and disposition.