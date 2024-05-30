Over P4.5-M worth of illegal drugs seized at CMEC

249 SHARES Share Tweet

AUTHORIES from the Bureau of Customs-NAIA and PDEA-IADITG seized illegal drugs worth over P4.5 million from the CMEC warehouse located in Pasay City.

The drugs were found in eigh abandoned parcels and came from California and Canada.

Investigation and inspection done by authorities led by NAIA District Collector Atty. Yasmin Mapa and deputy district Collector Mark Jhon Almase showed that the said parcels came from different senders and were congisned to various individuals living in Metro Manila, Cavite and San Pedro, Laguna.

Some of the parcels contained cartridge cannabis oil declared as Pokemon cards, NBA cards, trading cards and jewelry worth at least P20,160.

The parcels were declared as ‘GIUFT’ and in them were found a total of 3,232 grams of marijuana or kush with an estimated street value of P4,524,800,00.

Meanwhile. an investigation is underway to establish who are behind the attempt to sneak into the country the said illegal drugs.