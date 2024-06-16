Over P6.3M illegal drugs seized at CMEC

194 SHARES Share Tweet

More than P6.3 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by joint operatives from the Bureau of Customs and NAIA PDEA-IADITG during an operation in a warehouse in CMEC located in Pasay City.

The said illegal drugs were discovered from an abandoned parcel sent by one Lambert Louis of Antwerpen, Belgium which was consigned to a certain Maritoni Macainan Bacangoy, of Fairways Tower, 5th Avenue. BGC in Taguig.

Information from PDEA showed that the contents of the said parcel were initially declared as Shoenen Rack and were placed inside an improvised pouch where authorities found 3,742 pieces of ecstasy tablets with a standard drug price of P6,361,400.

Authorities are conducting a deeper probe to establish who are behind the attempt to sneak the said illegal drugs into the country.