Provincial

Over Php5.4M in DSWD aid reaches TS Ramil-hit families

Journal Online0
DSWD Logo 2 - Official

As Tropical Storm Ramil exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday (October 20), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to extend assistance to families affected by the cyclone’s onslaught.

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said the respective Field Offices in TS Ramil’s path have extended over Php5.4 million worth of humanitarian assistance to individuals and families affected by the weather disturbance.

“Patuloy ang pamamahagi ng DSWD sa mga naapektuhan ng Bagyong Ramil lalo na sa Western Visayas kung saan malaki ang naging pinsala. Kasama sa ibinahaging tulong ng ahensya ay ang mga boxes of family food packs (FFPs) sa mga naapektuhang pamilya at mga ready-to-eat food (RTEF) boxes para sa mga locally stranded individuals (LSIs) sa mga pantalan,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said on Monday.

The DSWD spokesperson said the biggest amount of assistance was distributed to Western Visayas with over Php3 million food and non-food items (FNFIs), followed by Central Luzon with over Php1.1 million, and over Php1 million worth of aid for affected families in Bicol Region.

“Bukod sa pamamahagi ng tulong, nakikipag-ugnayan din ang DSWD sa mga concerned local government units (LGUs) para masigurong nasa maayos na kalagayan ang mga internally displaced persons (IDPs) na nasa mga evacuation centers at pati na rin ang mga pamilyang nanunuluyan pansamantala sa kanilang mga kaibigan o kamag-anak,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out.

Some 3,778 families or 12,550 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in 237 evacuation centers in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas, while some 2,719 families or 9,962 individuals are temporarily staying with their relatives or friends.

“Sa ating mga kababayan, kahit sabay-sabay po ang mga disaster response operations ng DSWD, makakasiguro po kayo na sustained ang pagtulong ng DSWD sa mga naapektuhan ng Bagyong Ramil,” the DSWD spokesperson assured the public. (AKDL)

