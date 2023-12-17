Over three kilos of shabu found in spa locker at NAIA

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A TOTAL of 3.18 kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P21.624 million was discovered by construction workers who are demolishing a former spa inside the Club Manila located at the 4th level of the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

It was learned that at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023, the construction workers found three packs of shabu placed inside an old locker in the said spa and immediately notified the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) operations personnel and the Airport Police on duty who relayed the information to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group at the airport.

A report received by MIAA general manager Bryan Co said that the 3.18 kilos of shabu were placed in three plastic containers and were covered like native “kakanin” with chili powder on top, in an obvious attempt to mislead K9 dogs.

The PDEA is now coordinating with the construction foreman and workers as to how they found the shabu and the possibility on how the said drugs were brought inside the spa.

Airport authorities raised the possibility that the said shabu was brought by a transiting passenger who checked-in at the said spa, where another departing passenger was waiting for a turnover and placed it in the locker inside the spa.

They added that the departing passenger may have gotten nervous and decided to abandon the containers which, based on initial investigation, were left during the pandemic period.