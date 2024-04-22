Overstaying male Indian nabbed while attempting to leave RP

249 SHARES Share Tweet

AN overstaying Indian national who attempted to leave the country was nabbed by Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents at the Clark International Airport (CIA) in Pampanga, while the immigration officer who allowed the passenger to proceed to the gates without proper immigration clearance had been relieved.

In a report to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, BI’s border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) head Vincent Bryan Allas identified the passenger as 40-year-old Jasbir Singh, who was intercepted at the boarding gate of the CIA last April 17 before he could board his flight to Singapore.

Allas said that Singh presented his boarding pass with an immigration departure stamp and emergency travel document without a BI stamp and it becameobvious that the passenger wanted to leave without paying the immigration fees and fines that overstaying alien tourists are assessed and required to pay before they could be cleared to leave the country.

Based on initial investigation, Singh last arrived in the country on December 9, 2023 and was admitted as a tourist for 21 days. As such, he was already overstaying at the time of his arrest after failing to present any proof that he had updated his stay.

Singh is now detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City where he will remain while undergoing deportation proceedings.

On the officer that he relieved, Tansingco said:“He will be facing an investigation for possible cases of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the interest of the service.

The name of the said officer is withheld pending the outcome of the investigation.

Apart from their BCIU which conducts spot checks as an added layer of security, the BI strengthened its off-site monitoring using CCTV cameras to immediately act on suspicious activities, Tansingco added.