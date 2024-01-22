Overstaying Nigerian with deportation warrant nabbed by BI

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A Nigerian national was arrested in Taguig City by Bureau of Immigration (BI) operatives pursuant to a warrant of deportation issued against him for being an overstaying alien.

Identified as Oladunjoye Oluwaseun Emmanuel Abioye, 37, was arrested in a condominium in McKinley Hills, Taguig City last January 16 in coordination with the Southern Police District.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Abioye was the subject of a warrant issued against him by the BI for violation of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940. Records show that he has been overstaying in the country, prompting the BI’s board of commissioners to issue a summary deportation order against him in November last year.

Stressing the bureau’s commitment in upholding immigration laws, Tansingco said: “We will continue to prioritize the enforcement of our laws to ensure the safety and security of our borders against these illegal aliens.”

BI intelligence division Chief Fortunato ‘Jun’ Manahan, Jr. , whose unit effected the arrest of the Nigerian, said Abioye will remain in the BI’s custody inside their facility in Bicutan, Taguig until the implementation of his deportation.

Manahan added that their agents meticulously conducted a month-long surveillance operation before implementing the arrest and that the investigation was a challenge because of the tight security in the area.

The agents’ persistent ground work allowed them to verify Abioye’s identity and conduct the arrest, he said.