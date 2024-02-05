Overstaying South African nabbed by BI

166 SHARES Share Tweet

AN overstaying South African man was in Albay last January 24 by Bureau of Immigration (BI) intelligence agents.

In his report to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, operatives of the BI’s regional intelligence operations unit detailed the arrest of Benjamin Michael Theron along Sikatuna Street, Brgy. 13 Ilawod West, Legazpi City, Albay in coordination with the Philippine Air Force Tactical Operations Group-5 (PAF TOG-5), National Intelligence Coordinating Agency-5 (NICA-5), Naval Forces Southern Luzon (NFSL), and local police forces.

Upon his arrest, Theron was brought to the BI’s office in Intramuros for booking procedures and is now held in the BI warden’s facility in Bicutan.

It was learned from BI intelligence division chief Fortunato ‘Jun’ Manahan, Jr. that any individual who conceals, harbors, employs, or gives comfort to overstaying foreign nationals may face sanctions for violation of the Philippine immigration act of 1940, which prohibits harboring of illegal aliens.

Manahan said Theron was the subject of a mission order issued by Tansingco after receiving a complaint from Theron’s former partner, saying that he was causing disturbance in the community.

Upon verification of Theron’s records, it was found out that he was already overstaying, having been in the country since 2018, with his visa expiring three years ago.

Mnahan said that another foreign national who presented himself as Theron’s employer attempted to interfere with the operations but eventually yielded, upon seeing the mission order against Theron.