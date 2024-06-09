P13.5-M illegal drugs seized by BOC-NAIA at CMEC

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A parcel containing illegal drugs valued at P13,546,100 was intercepted at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) in Pasay City by operatives from the Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA), in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG).

Declared as mere canned food and fruits, the said parcel reportedly originated from Denmark and was consigned to an individual in Taguig City, according to BOC-NAIA District Collector Yasmin Mapa.

Upon field testing conducted by PDEA, the parcel was found to contain 5,033 pieces of ecstasy tablets and 998 grams of ketamine, she said.

Mapa added that criminal charges will be filed against the claimant for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic Act No. 9165) and Section 1401 (Unlawful Importation) of Republic Act No. 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

The leadership of BOC-NAIA reaffirms its commitment in enhancing vigilance and dedication in securing the nation’s borders against the infiltration of illegal drugs, assured Mapa.

For his part, Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio emphasized that “the Bureau remains resolute in upholding the law and safeguarding the welfare of the Filipino people.”