P14.8-M worth of drugs seized by BOC-NAIA at CMEC

ILLEGAL drugs in seven parcels and with an estimated street value of P14.8 million were intercepted by personnel from the Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC).

One of the parcels with hardware declaration from Wilmington, California, USA, reportedly arrived last January 19, 2024. It was examined and yielded 2,452 grams of cocaine worth P12,995,600. hidden inside a black bolt wrapped in a parcel.

The other six intercepted parcels at CMEC, whose contents were declared as ‘various personal items.’ were found to contain a total of 1,307 grams of high-grade marijuana leaves worth P1,829,800 and concealed inside the said parcels.

BOC-NAIA district collector Yasmin Mapa said appropriate charges are being readied against the consignees of the parcels for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Mapa also commended the personnel of the port who were instrumental in the interceptions, saying their “unwavering commitment and tireless dedication in upholding the rule of law resulted in the timely apprehensions.”

She assured that the Port of NAIA continues to support the mandates of the Bureau under the leadership of Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio.

Rubio, for his part, said: “The bureau is implementing robust measures in safeguarding our borders, especially in the infiltration of illegal drugs into our communities, through diligent surveillance, advanced technology, and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.”