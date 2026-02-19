P22.9-M worth of shabu in two unclaimed packages seized by BOC-NAIA at OBC warehouse

388 SHARES Share Tweet

SHABU with a street value of ₱22,997,600 found in two unclaimed and abandoned packages was seized by the Bureau of Customs – Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) at the OBC Warehouse in NAIA Complex, Pasay City.

BOC-NAIA District Collector Atty. Yasmin Mapa said the operation, done in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG), was carried out on February 11, 2026, as part of the government’s continuing efforts under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to strengthen border security and curb the entry of illegal drugs.

Mapa said the packages, both declared as CCTV kits, were subjected to verification following derogatory information from PDEA. Laboratory examination of extracted samples confirmed the presence of methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu.

The first package, originating from Malawi, Africa, was found to contain approximately 2,370 grams of shabu with an estimated standard value of ₱16,116,000. The second package, originating from Johannesburg, South Africa, contained approximately 1,012 grams of shabu with an estimated standard value of ₱6,881,600.

Both packages were formally turned over to PDEA for proper custody, disposal, and further investigation. The interception constitutes violations of Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as amended) and Republic Act No. 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act).

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno emphasized the importance of sustained vigilance and strong inter-agency coordination.

“The continued interception of illegal drugs, even in unclaimed and abandoned shipments, shows that our enforcement units remain proactive and alert. We will keep strengthening our cooperation with partner agencies to prevent our ports from being used as entry points for dangerous substances,” he said.

Mapa meanwhile said that with this latest operation, the total value of illegal drugs seized by BOC-NAIA this year has reached more than ₱479 million, underscoring the Port’s sustained efforts against drug smuggling through air cargo and courier channels.

She also assured that under her leadership, the BOC-NAIA is further strengthening operational controls and inter-agency coordination to sustain pressure against drug smuggling networks operating through air cargo and courier routes as well.