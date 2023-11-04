P47-M illegal drugs seized from Bolivian passenger at NAIA

An inventory is being made by Customs persoonnel on he seized candy-wrapped drugs. (JERRY S. TAN)

ILLEGAL drugs with an estimated street value of P47,695,283,00 million were seized by the Customs-Port of NAIA and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) from a passenger who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 3 from Addis Ababa.

Operatives from the PDEA-inter agency drug interdiction task group IADITG headed by its Commander Gerald Javier nabbed the passenger identified as Roberth Lavadenz Alvarez, 30, a Bolivian national.

In his baggage, operatives found 10 plastic pouches containing 405 pieces of candy wrappers weighing a total of 8,999.11 grams and where the illegal drugs were put. The discovery came after the luggage passed through the x-ray machine and subjected to inspection by the Customs examiner.

The passenger arrived at the NAIA terminal 3 aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET644 from Addis Ababa. His port of origin was Sao Paolo, Brazil.

The alien was subjected to inquest at the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office and is currently detained at the PDEA main office in Quezon City pending an investigation.