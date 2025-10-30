P482-M worth of fake branded apparel seized by BOC

249 SHARES Share Tweet

COUNTERFEIT wearing apparel valued at an estimated ₱482 million and bearing popular international and local brands were seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno reaffirmed the bureau’s renewed commitment under his leadership, to integrity, transparency and public service, adding that the seizure was in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to strengthen border security and protect consumers from counterfeit and substandard goods.

“We take this responsibility seriously because every counterfeit item that enters our borders affects Filipino livelihoods, both the workers behind legitimate brands and the consumers who deserve safety and authenticity. As the new Commissioner, my focus is on strengthening enforcement, modernizing our systems and ensuring that every action of the BOC reflects our mandate to serve the Filipino people,” Nepomuceno stated.

The said shipments seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) through its Intellectual Property Rights Division, arrived at the Port of Manila in August 2025 and originated from Bangladesh. Reportedly, to evade the BOC’s profiling system, these were transshipped to Singapore before being forwarded to Manila.

Bendijo said the containers were flagged for examination following intelligence reports indicating possible misdeclaration and suspected Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) infringement.

During a 100% physical inspection conducted on October 9, 2025, Customs authorities confirmed that the shipments contained 1,287 boxes of counterfeit branded apparel misdeclared as socks. Each item was estimated to have a market value of ₱2,500, amounting to a total of ₱482,625,000.

The items bore the trademarks of multiple global and local brands, including but not limited to Jag, Bench, Zara, Givenchy, Fubu, Lee, H&M, Cotton On, Lacoste, Burberry, Essentials, Champion, Jordan, Levi’s, Bathing Ape, Oakley, RRJ, Calvin Klein and Off-white.

BOC Assistant Commissioner Atty. Vincent Philip C. Maronilla led the inspection of the seized goods, together with Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Thomas M. Narcise, CIIS Field Station Chief Paul Oliver Pacunayen of the Port of Manila and other key officials, even as brand representatives were also present to verify and confirm the counterfeit nature of the seized products.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) has been issued on October 28, 2025, for violations of Section 118 (Prohibited Importation and Exportation) in relation to Sections 1113 and 1401 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and Republic Act No. 8293, or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines. The shipments are now subject to condemnation, and the Bureau is pursuing the filing of criminal charges against the parties involved.

Maronilla emphasized that the BOC’s intensified efforts against counterfeit goods serve both to protect Filipino consumers and to uphold the integrity of legitimate enterprises.

“The sale and distribution of counterfeit products not only deceive consumers but also harm honest businesses that comply with the law. This operation reflects our continuing resolve to ensure that only legitimate goods enter the Philippine market,” he added.

Representatives from the affected brands expressed their gratitude and commended the BOC for its vigilance in protecting intellectual property rights. They also thanked the agency for its continued efforts in upholding fair competition in the market and safeguarding legitimate businesses from the adverse effects of counterfeit goods.