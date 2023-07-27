P6-M worth of shabu found by BOC in parcels

249 SHARES Share Tweet

OUTBOUND and inbound parcels containing shabu worth almost P6 million was intercepted by the Bureau of Customs at a warehouse at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The outbound parcel at the DHL warehouse was examined last May 8, 2023 and found to be containing 560 grams of suspected shabu declared as eyelash set, electric hair dryer, electric hair brush as the shabu were concealed inside a hair dryer and hair brush.

According to DHL Customs Special Deputy Collector Luz Ugot, the outbound parcel with airway bill number 1230072255 was sent by a certain Cherry Aguiling of Meadow Park Subdivision in Bacoor, Cavite addressed to a certain Gordon Wood of Mount Riverview, Australia.

On the other hand, the incoming parcel with airway bill8764387785 was sent by Ebay INC. of Phoenix Arizona, USA declared as 2 stainless steel slice bread Toaster address to Raymond Dulla of Bangkal Street in Makati City containing some 318 grams of shabu concealed in bread Toaster when examined last June 27, 2023.

The seized illegal drugs were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency- Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (PDEA-IADITG) for further investigation and filing of cases against those involved.