P76-M worth of drugs seized at NAIA 3

The two women passengers who were caught with P76-M worth of cocaine. (JERRY S. TAN)

OVER P76 million worth of cocaine allegedly brought into the country by a Singaporean mother and her daughter from Doha, Qatar was confiscated at the NAIA Terminal 3.

The drugs which were put inside capsules, were seized by the PDEA-IADITG and NAIA Customs from the two female passengers who put the said capsules inside cans of biscuits, canisters and boxes which they placed inaide their luggage.

The two passengers, aged 63 and 39, arrived on board Qatar Airways Flight QR 928.

A total of 14,360 grams of cocaine with a street value of P76,108,000 was seized.

Said drugs turned over to the PDEA-IADITG for proper disposition and further investigation.

The two women were brought to the PDEA main office in Quezon City.