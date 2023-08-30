Pacific Partnership 2023 Advances Disaster Response of Troops and Communities

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – The United States Navy and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) recently concluded a three-day Mountain Search and Rescue (MOSAR) training as part of the Pacific Partnership 2023 (PP23) initiative. The training, conducted from August 21 to 23, 2023 at Parparya Elementary School in Barangay Nagyubuyuban, San Fernando City, La Union, aimed to equip local rescuers with enhanced skills and techniques for effective disaster management.

With an emphasis on hands-on learning, the program focused on imparting advanced procedures that rescuers can deploy during critical situations such as calamities and disasters.

Participants were immersed in an environment of shared expertise and mutual learning. Notably, discussions revolved around innovative equipment improvisations and strategies to ensure the safety and success of search and rescue missions. This dynamic interaction not only widened their skill sets but also fostered a sense of camaraderie and unity among attendees.

Furthermore, additional vital training modules, including Water Search and Rescue (WASAR) and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) were conducted throughout the term of the PP23. These modules reinforce the shared commitment of the US Navy, the AFP, and Pacific Partnership partners to empower local communities with the know-how to navigate disaster-related challenges adeptly.

“The dedication of participants from both the US Navy and the AFP showcased the power of collaboration in bolstering our disaster response capabilities,” said LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF, Commander of Northern Luzon Command, AFP.

As the PP23 unfolds, participants were able to engage in symposiums and trainings under the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief framework. These initiatives reflect the shared commitment to creating resilient communities equipped to handle a spectrum of challenges.