PAGCOR and PNP bring aid to Mindoro towns affected by oil spill, insurgencies

THE Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) joined hands with the Philippine National Police (PNP) in delivering relief assistance to more communities in the island of Mindoro that are not only suffering from the devastating effects of the recent oil spill but also from several insurgency activities perpetrated by communist terrorist groups.

PAGCOR participated in two community-based humanitarian missions spearheaded by the Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA from June 19 to 20 by distributing a total of 1,000 food packs to the towns of Naujan and Bongabong in Oriental Mindoro. The agency also sent 500 food packs to the municipality of San Jose in Occidental Mindoro.

The relief-giving activities benefited individuals and families whose livelihoods were gravely affected by the oil spill from the sunken M/T Princess and the insurgency attacks in their communities.

The PRO MIMAROPA sought the aid of PAGCOR in line with their “Serbisyong Pulis Sa Barangay” community immersion program in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

“With this program, we are able to deliver public safety and humanitarian services to several disadvantaged communities that need them badly. We’re very thankful that PAGCOR partnered with us in this noteworthy endeavor,” said Regional Community Affairs Development Division (RCADD) chief Police Colonel Adonis Guzman.

Naujan Mayor Henry Joel Teves lamented that the oil spill incident had left the majority of his constituents without a source of income for several months now. Most of them only rely on fishing for their livelihood and survival.

“Sobra nang nahihirapan ang marami naming kababayan na umaasa lamang sa pangingisda dahil sa epekto ng oil spill. Kaya’t labis naming ipinagpapasalamat ang pakikilahok ng PAGCOR sa programang inilunsad ng kapulisan upang makapagbigay-tulong sa mga mamamayan ng aming bayan,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, Amelia Pakig, village chief of Barangay Sta. Cruz in Bongabong town said the relief aid that PAGCOR delivered to their community is something that they really need since the oil spill and occasional insurgency attacks prevent their people from enjoying normal lives.

“Kailangang-kailangan po talaga namin ng iba’t ibang tulong upang makaraos sa pang-araw-araw na pangangailangan ang mga residente naming patuloy na nagdurusa at hindi makabalik sa normal ang pamumuhay dahil sa oil spill at ilang insidente ng mga pagsalakay ng mga kalaban ng pamahalaan sa aming lugar,” she shared.

Earlier in March, PAGCOR also provided relief assistance to 6,000 distressed oil spill victims in Calapan City and Pola town in Oriental Mindoro.