PAGCOR donates medicines to PUP

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) on Wednesday, October 4, donated assorted medicines to the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

The donation, consisting of medicines for cough, colds, fever, asthma and diabetes, among others, was in response to PUP’s request for support for its health and wellness drive as part of the state university’s 119th founding anniversary celebration.

PUP President Dr. Manuel M. Muhi expressed gratitude to PAGCOR for providing medical aid to about 3,000 teachers and employees from different branches and campuses.

“Pinapaabot namin po ang taos-pusong pasasalamat sa PAGCOR and we’re looking forward na magkaroon pa po kami ng magandang collaboration sa inyo sa mga darating na panahon,” he said.