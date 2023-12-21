PAGCOR-funded school building unveiled in Tarlac

166 SHARES Share Tweet

PURA, Tarlac – School children in this municipality now have more learning space with the inauguration on Wednesday, December 20, of a modern two-story, six-classroom building funded by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

The new learning facility, built at a cost of nearly Php18 million, was unveiled at Nilasin 1st Elementary School, one of the public schools in Pura in dire need of additional classrooms after a powerful earthquake damaged its old buildings more than three decades ago.

Pura town suffered extensively from the 1990 earthquake that damaged crucial infrastructure, including government buildings, schools and residences.

Numerous attempts have been made to restore and repair the damaged structures but some of the buildings were eventually declared structurally unsafe and condemned, exacerbating the challenges faced by the local community.

Mayor Freddie Domingo thus decided to seek help from PAGCOR which responded positively and allocated Php17.87 million for the construction of an earthquake-resistant building at Nilasin 1st Elementary School.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to PAGCOR for their invaluable support in funding the construction of a new classroom facility in Pura,” Mayor Domingo said during the inauguration of the building.

“This generous contribution not only enhances our educational infrastructure but also empowers the future of our students,” the mayor said. “PAGCOR’s commitment to education is truly making a lasting impact on our community. Thank you for investing in the growth and development of Pura.”

Mayor Domingo was joined in the inauguration by PAGCOR officials led by Assistant VP for Community Relations and Services Eric Balcos, other local officials and members of the community.

According to Balcos, the state gaming firm has always supported education-related projects because they play a vital role in promoting community development and empowering the dreams of the next generation.

“By unveiling a new school building in Pura, PAGCOR takes pride in fostering positive change and providing a foundation for the dreams of countless students,” he said.

“Education is the cornerstone of progress, and through such initiatives, we are not just constructing buildings but providing bridges to a brighter, more empowered future for the community,” he said.