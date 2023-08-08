PAGCOR pours aid to typhoon-battered areas in Central Luzon

The town of Candaba, Pampanga is one of the areas in Central Luzon that was submerged in flood after the onslaught of Typhoon Egay and Typhoon Falcon.

After the onslaught of Typhoon Egay and Typhoon Falcon in various parts of Central and Northern Luzon, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) came to the aid of more than 31,000 families in typhoon-hit areas of Bulacan and Pampanga.

From August 5 to 7, 2023, PAGCOR delivered food and non-food packs that include rice, canned goods, bottled water, and hygiene essentials to nine local government units (LGUs) in said provinces, which were placed under state of calamity.

In the province of Bulacan alone, the state-run gaming and regulatory firm turned over a total of 12,000 food and non-food packs to families in the flooded municipalities of San Rafael, Calumpit, and Obando, Malolos City and the 5th district of Bulacan.

According to Reyce De Vera, Assistant District Officer of the 3rd District of Bulacan, 7,700 families from the 3rd district alone were reeling from the impact of heavy flooding in their areas. Among the towns submerged in floods, which received aid from PAGCOR were San Rafael, San Ildefonso, San Miguel, and Doña Remedios Trinidad.

“Isang taos pusong pasasalamat po sa PAGCOR. Malaking tulong po ito sa ating mga kababayan sa ikatlong distrito ng Bulacan,” he said.

Meanwhile, PAGCOR donated a total of 17,500 food and non-food packs to the affected communities in Pampanga. Of this number, 5,000 food packs and 1,500 non-food packs were provided to the Provincial Government; 6,000 food packs to 2nd District; 3,000 food and non-food packs to the local government of Candaba; and 2,000 for distribution to other affected areas in Central Luzon.

Candaba’s Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer II Galen Gumabon expressed gratitude to PAGCOR for extending assistance to the families displaced by the typhoons.

“Itong tulong na ibinahagi ni PAGCOR ay malaking bagay na sa mga pamilya na naapektuhan ng Bagyong Egay, lalo na ‘yung may mga kasama sa bahay ng nawalan ng kabuhayang may kinalaman sa agrikultura – gaya ng palayan, fishpond, at gulayan. Nae-encourage po sila na ‘wag mawalan ng pag-asa dahil may mga taong handang tumulong tulad po ninyo sa PAGCOR,” he explained.

Adding to the list of recipients was OFW Party List, which received 1,500 food and 1,000 non-food relief packs for distribution to affected communities.

Prior to the relief missions in Pampanga and Bulacan, PAGCOR distributed close to 30,000 food and non-food packs amounting to P17 million to the provinces of Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Bulacan, Abra, and Baguio City.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), more than 800,000 families or 3 million individuals from Central and Northern Luzon were affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Egay and Typhoon Falcon, while the damage in agriculture sector has reached P2.9 billion.