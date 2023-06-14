PAGCOR provides aid to Albay folk displaced by Mayon unrest

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco (3rd from right) turns over the agency’s relief donation to Albay 2nd District Representative Joey Salceda for the families displaced by Mayon Volcano’s continuing unrest in the province. With them in photo are (from left) PAGCOR President and COO Atty. Juanito Sañosa and Directors Jose Ortega, Gilbert Remulla and Francis Concordia.

As the Mayon Volcano in Albay continues to show signs of unrest, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) provided relief aid to thousands of displaced individuals and families who live near the volcano’s danger zones.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco formally turned over 6,000 relief packs containing food and non-food items to Albay 2nd District Representative Joey Salceda on June 14, 2023 at the agency’s Executive Office in Manila.

The relief goods will be distributed to the residents of different towns in Albay who were immediately evacuated after their communities were declared as permanent danger zones by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

According to Salceda, they will be needing all the help they can get from various sources as it is uncertain when the restive volcano will stop demonstrating signs of an impending eruption.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako dahil laging nariyan ang PAGCOR para tumulong. Lalo na’t kailangang-kailangan namin ng suporta dahil pangmatagalan ang aktibidad ng Mayon at sa ngayon nga ay nasa 15,000 katao na ang apektado,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Tengco said that PAGCOR understands the plight of locals who are affected by Mayon’s restive activities. “We hope that these care packages that we donated to affected Albayanos will bring relief to their difficult situation. Rest assured that PAGCOR will do what it can to answer the call for help of our affected kababayans,” he said.

In 2018, PAGCOR also extended aid to thousands of residents in Albay who were affected by Mayon’s phreatic eruption. The state-run gaming firm conducted feeding programs for thousands of individuals in different evacuation centers in Tabaco, Malilipot, Camalig, Legazpi City, Daraga, Guinobatan, and Sto. Domingo in Albay.