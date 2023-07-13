PAGCOR Refutes Allegations of Plagiarism, Investigates Source of Fake News

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) decries the recent circulation of screenshots on social media maliciously accusing PAGCOR of plagiarizing the logo of a website called “Tripper”.

The allegation made against PAGCOR is entirely false and driven by malicious intent. Throughout its operations, PAGCOR has consistently upheld the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability. The agency remains dedicated to fostering a safe and thriving gaming industry in the country.

Nonetheless, PAGCOR is actively investigating the source of this malicious and baseless campaign and urges the public to exercise caution. At the outset, the website is lacking showing of credibility and in fact, bears resemblance to a phishing site.

The agency urges everyone to be vigilant and to obtain information from credible sources to combat the spread of false narratives and protect themselves from potential scams.

PAGCOR remains dedicated to responsible gaming, regulation of the Philippine gaming industry and nation building.

The agency appreciates the public’s support and maintains its commitment to excellence.