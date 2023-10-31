PAGCOR slates PHP10-M linked bingo games December 10

222 SHARES Share Tweet

MEGABUCK winnings await lucky bingo aficionados when the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) holds its linked bingo games dubbed “Paskong Big Time Bingo Milyonaryo” at The Ballroom of New Coast Hotel Manila on December 10, 2023.

A total of Php10 million in guaranteed prize winnings is at stake in the event and all players will have an opportunity to bag Php1 million per game.

Tickets are available for P3,000 each and players will get four cards per game for the scheduled ten games.

Apart from the host site, interested players may also join the linked bingo event at participating Casino Filipino (CF) branches and satellites in Angeles, Bacolod, Cebu, Grand Regal, Ilocos Norte, Iloilo, Mactan, Madison, Mandaue, Malabon Grand, Olongapo, Tagaytay, Tagum and Talisay.

Games start at exactly 2 p.m.

For inquiries, please call 0927-8040304, 0917-5518354 or 0917-8430970.