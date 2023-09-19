PAGCOR taps Development Academy of the Philippines for reorganization push

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco (seated, 2nd from left) and DAP President and CEO Atty. Engelbert Caronan, Jr. (seated, 2nd from right) lead the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the two agencies, with the latter providing technical services in the agency's reorganization efforts. With them in photo are PAGCOR VP for Human Resource and Development Group Angelito Domingo (extreme left) and DAP VP for Mindanao Dr. Mark Lemuel Garcia (extreme right).

THE Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) today announced another major move towards the privatization of its casinos by partnering with the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) in facilitating its reorganization process.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said they tapped DAP’s technical assistance to comply with the requirements of the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) in the implementation of its Compensation and Position Classification System or CPCS which is needed prior to privatization.

“We thank the Development Academy of the Philippines for being a prime mover of competency building in government,” Mr. Tengco said. “We need their help to comply with the (documentary) requirements of the GCG and in our efforts to eventually implement the CPCS that our employees have been eagerly waiting for,” he said.

Mr. Tengco made the remarks after he and DAP President and CEO Atty. Engelbert Caronan, Jr. signed the Memorandum of Agreement for PAGCOR’s reorganization at the New Coast Hotel in Manila last September 12.

PAGCOR Vice President for Human Resource and Development Group Angelito Domingo and DAP Vice President for Mindanao Dr. Mark Lemuel Garcia also signed the agreement.

Mr. Tengco said he also wants to engage DAP in the facilitation and conduct of trainings for PAGCOR officers and employees to enhance their skills and competencies.

Mr. Caronan for his part expressed gratitude to PAGCOR for believing in DAP’s capability to help implement organizational changes that would be beneficial to the state gaming firm’s workforce.

“We would like to thank PAGCOR for their trust and confidence in this partnership; we are ready to provide the necessary technical services to make the agency GCG-compliant and help it carry out its reorganization efforts,” he said.

The DAP is a government-owned and controlled corporation mandated to assist agencies and local government units in their development efforts by acting as a change catalyst and as capacity builder.

It helps facilitate the shaping of new government policies, crafting development programs and modernizing the management structure of government agencies and private enterprises alike.