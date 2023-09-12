PAGCOR warns vs fake online gaming sites

194 SHARES Share Tweet

State gaming regulator Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation today warned against the proliferation of websites using the PAGCOR logo without permission to mislead the public that their activities are connected with licensed offshore gaming in the Philippines.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said he is strongly advising the public to exercise caution when accessing such online gaming websites “because they may pose risks to your personal and financial information”.

The PAGCOR chief added that they have endorsed the results of investigation and monitoring of dubious websites to the Philippine National Police as well as to the Department of Information and Communication Technology and the National Bureau of Investigation for proper action.

“So far, we have been able to shut down most of these illicit websites, but some of them are able to immediately create new ones so we really need the public’s cooperation and vigilance to help us weed out these scammers,” he said.

Mr. Tengco said other steps being taken include continuing engagement with law enforcement agencies and electronic payment service providers to explore the possibility of blocking payments made to and from illegal gambling websites which he said has been proven effective in the US and Singapore.

“In coordination with the NTC, we will also continue to follow up on illegal sites that have not been blocked or taken down,” he said. “Another option is to create a landing site to redirect bettors to a website that will warn them about illegal sites that they are accessing.”

Atty. Jessa Fernandez, PAGCOR Assistant Vice President for Offshore Gaming Licensing Department, for her part said PAGCOR is taking all necessary steps to address the issue, and called on the public to immediately report “any unauthorized use of our logo or misrepresentation of accreditation.”

“We urge the public to check our list of licensees through https://www.pagcor.ph/regulatory/pdf/offshore/List-of-Approved-Philippine-Offshore-Gaming-Operators.pdf before accessing these sites and to immediately report any illegal offshore gaming operations.

“You may also report suspected activities and websites through our POGO Hotline 09278098610 or through https://www.pagcor.ph/contact-us.php,” she said.