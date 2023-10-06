Pakistanis with alleged links to terrorists nabbed in Mindanao

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THREE Pakistan nationals with alleged links to a local terrorist group were nabbed by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Purok Durian in Barangay Pinig Libano, Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur last October 3.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said all three were arrested and now face charges for violation of the Philippine immigration act of 1940.

Pakistani Faizan Muhammad alias Faizan Khan, 34, was nabbed for violation of the conditions of his stay and for being an undocumented alien. He, together with a certain Ali Wahab, was the subject of a complaint from a Filipina after owing her of merchandise for almost a year. The complaint alleged that Muhammad possesses an expired travel document and is already overstaying in the country since 2015.

The duo reportedly harassed the family of the complainant and threatened to kill her as they were supported by a terrorist group.

Upon confirmation of their status, immediately issued a mission order to effect Muhammad’s arrest. During his arrest, Muhammad was unable to show a passport and even presented a Philippine National ID despite being a foreign national.

His alleged cohort, Ali Wahab, 36, was located and arrested in Barangay Banago, in Balabagan, Lanao del Sur. Ali was found with another Pakistani identified as Ajmal Ali, 35. Both were found to be overstaying and undocumented, and Ali was tagged by a report as a supplier of materials for a local extremist group in Central Mindanao.

Ali also presented a Philippine driver’s license stating his nationality as Filipino. Both were unable to present their travel documents.