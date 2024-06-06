PAL advises passengers to check flight status before going to airport

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is advising its passengers to check the status of their flight before proceeding to the airport in Manila.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said the prevailing weather condition and lighting alerts may result in possible flight delays or interruptions.

Airport authorities issue red lightning alerts when isolated thunderstorms occur in the vicinity of Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). A red lightning temporarily suspends all ground operations and aircraft movements at the airport, including boarding, disembarkation, aircraft parking, baggage handling and all support activities. This is to ensure the safety of passengers but also of the workers at the airport,” Villaluna explained.

“For relay-time updates, please log on to https://www.philippineairlines.com/en/flight-status. Click the “Flight Status” icon on the main page, and then fill in the flight number and date of departure. Affected passengers at the airport, will be assisted by our ground staff. You may also check MIAA’s official page for the latest lightning alerts: https://www.facebook.com/MIAAGovPH,” she said.

Villaluna also advised that for urgent concerns and information, one may reach PAL via: Hotline: (+632) 8539-0000 / (+632) 8855-8888; Philippines Mobile: (+63) 919-056-2255; Messenger: https://bit.ly/PALMessenger‘ Viber: Search for Philippine Airlines; WhatsApp: Add us as a new contact (+63) 998-951-4359 and myPAL Web Chat: https://bit.ly/PAL-Web-Chat.

“Your safety is our utmost priority. We continue to monitor the situation and we shall keep you posted on flight developments,” Villaluna added.