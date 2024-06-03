PAL announces Independence Day seat sale

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Beginning yesterday, June 3, 2024, Philippine Airlines (PAL) kicked off its ‘Independence Day Seat Sale’ with drop down fares that will give travelers the freedom to fly to their favorite destination. The sale ends on June 16, 2024.

According to PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna, under their ‘Domestic Travel – “Book Now and Fly Soon” promo, travelers will get the chance to avail of special one-way Regular Economy Base fares for as low as P208 for travel on select domestic flights within the period of from September 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, on any of the following routes: Manila to Busuanga, Puerto Princesa, Antique, Bacolod, Catarman, Calbayog, Cebu, Kalibo, Roxas, Tacloban, Tagbilaran, Davao, Siargao and vice versa.; Cebu to Clark, Puerto Princesa, Davao, Siargao and vice versa.

For all other domestic routes, Villaluna said the seat sale covers travel from August 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025.

“Book now for domestic travel on or beyond February 1, 2025 and get the chance to avail of special one-way economy base fares for as low as P126,” Villaluna added.

Villaluna said that for international travel ‘Book Now and Fly Soon’ promo, passengers may get the chance to avail of special roundtrip economy base fares for as low as US85 for travel on select international flights.

The travel period for this promo is June 3 to August 31, 2024 (China / Hong Kong / Macau / Taiwan / Southeast Asia) and from June 3 to September 30, 2024, Australia/Papua New Guinea; on or after August 10, 2024 – Guam; Sept. 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025 – USA and Canada; Nov. 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025 – New York; June 4 to Sept. 30, 2024 – Middle East; June 16 to August 31, 2024 – Japan and June 3 to October 26, 2024 – Korea.

Villaluna added that for the international travel ‘Book Months Ahead’ promo, one may get the chance to avail of special roundtrip economy base fares for as low as USD79 on select international flights.

Travel period are as follows: On/After Sept.1, 2024 – China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia; On/After Oct. 1, 2024 – Australia, Papua New Guinea, Middle East and On/After Feb.1, 2025 – USA/Canada, she said.