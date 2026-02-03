PAL announces realignment of turboprop operations, expansion of domestic jet services

305 SHARES Share Tweet

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is advising the public that all PAL turboprop flights currently operating to and from Manila will be discontinued effective March 29, 2026, in line with the timelines set under the July 29, 2025 resolution of the Manila Slot Coordination Committee (MSCC Resolution 2025-02).

PAL said that passengers with existing bookings for these flights will be re-routed to PAL’s alternative hubs in Cebu, Clark, and Iloilo, ensuring continued connectivity to affected destinations while maintaining full compliance with updated regulatory requirements.

Passengers will be re-routed as follows: Manila–Busuanga (Coron)–Manila → Clark–Busuanga (Coron)–Clark; Manila–Siargao–Manila → Clark–Siargao–Clark; Manila–Antique–Manila → Manila–Iloilo–Manila and Manila–Catarman–Manila → Cebu–Catarman–Cebu.

With the mandated transition of turboprop services out of NAIA, PAL said it will introduce additional domestic jet frequencies beginning March 2026, expanding capacity on high-demand routes and providing passengers with more travel options.

It was learned that expanded weekly services include: Manila–Cebu: up to 76 flights weekly; Manila–Dumaguete: up to 21 flights weekly; Manila–Iloilo: up to 42 flights weekly; Manila–Roxas: up to 14 flights weekly and Manila–Tacloban: up to 28 flights weekly.

Meanwhile, passengers booked on affected flights will receive updated itineraries, with options for rebooking, rerouting or refund as needed.

Passengers may rebook ticket in the same cabin class on a flight with available space within 60 days from the original travel date; convert the value of their unused ticket into Travel Credits, valid for two years, which can be used for future ticket purchases where as an added incentive, passengers affected by flight disruptions will receive a 5% bonus value when converting to Travel Credits and finally, if passengers choose not to rebook, they may request a refund for their unused ticket (excluding the ticketing service charge).